The ‘Friends’ Cast Reunion Is Officially Happening After years of pleading from fans, the cast of NBC’s hit series, ‘Friends,’ are officially reuniting.

The untitled, unscripted special will feature all six original cast members.

They are: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

News of the long-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion was first shared by the castmates on their social media pages.

Five of the six shared the same image of the group with the caption, “it’s happening,” while LeBlanc chose to humorously post a photo of the original ‘M*A*S*H*’ cast instead.

According to chief content officer Kevin Reilly, the reunion special will unite “original and new fans” of the show.

Kevin Reilly, via 'Entertainment Weekly' The reunion special, as well as all 236 episodes of the ‘Friends’ series, will be available on HBO Max when it launches in May 2020.
