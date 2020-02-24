Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders as 2020 Democratic Nominee

23, Marianne Williamson voiced her support for former Democratic rival Bernie Sanders.

She made the endorsement at Sanders’ campaign rally in Austin, Texas, one day after his victory in the Nevada caucuses.

Marianne Williamson, via CNN Williamson previously dropped out of the presidential race on Jan.

10, when she stated she didn’t want to “get in the way” of progressive candidates such as Sanders.

Marianne Williamson, via statement Sanders is currently the front-runner of the Democratic presidential nomination, having also won in New Hampshire and virtually tied Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.

He has 39 of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination, which is 14 more than Buttigieg and 26 more than Joe Biden.