BTS Says New Album Details How They Overcame Their Fears

South Korean boy band BTS said on Monday the theme of their new album deals with how they overcame doubts.

The young performers said they have faced a lot of fears since they burst on the K-Pop scene seven years ago.

BTS is at the forefront of South Korean pop music and has helped garner a global audience for the genre.

Reuters reports that the band released “Map of the Soul: 7”, its fourth album on Friday.

The 20 tracks include collaborations with Sia and Troye Sivan.