Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fans Don Custom-Made Kobe Bryant Gear For Memorial

Fans Don Custom-Made Kobe Bryant Gear For Memorial

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Fans Don Custom-Made Kobe Bryant Gear For Memorial

Fans Don Custom-Made Kobe Bryant Gear For Memorial

One fan headed for the memorial had a jacket made in memory of the NBA superstar.

Lesley Marin reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Fans gather for Kobe Bryant’s public memorial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Kobe Bryant's memorial service: Here's what you need to know

*Washington. D.C.:* The memorial service for basketball player Kobe Bryant and the other eight people...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SDentertainment

Audra Stafford📺🎬🎭 RT @ArtieNBCSD: These two fans drove here this morning from Bakersfield, wearing custom made outfits to honor Kobe and Gianna. #nbc7 https:… 2 hours ago

ArtieNBCSD

Artie Ojeda These two fans drove here this morning from Bakersfield, wearing custom made outfits to honor Kobe and Gianna. #nbc7 https://t.co/eKvziF3yyP 2 hours ago

AhlainNews

Ahlain News A Custom Kobe And Gianna Bryant Lamborghini Is Up For Sale, Some Fans Think It Was Made In Poor Taste Tributes con… https://t.co/7urNT1Lpe9 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Artists Paint Murals Of Kobe, Gianna Bryant All Over Southern California [Video]Artists Paint Murals Of Kobe, Gianna Bryant All Over Southern California

Several new murals of the the NBA superstar and his daughter have gone up in record time. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:30Published

Fans Gather Early For Kobe Bryant Memorial At Staples Center [Video]Fans Gather Early For Kobe Bryant Memorial At Staples Center

From far and wide, fans are arriving at Staples Center hours ahead of the memorial service for the NBA superstar. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.