Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BTS Says New Album Details How They Overcame Their Fears

BTS Says New Album Details How They Overcame Their Fears

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
BTS Says New Album Details How They Overcame Their Fears

BTS Says New Album Details How They Overcame Their Fears

South Korean boy band BTS said on Monday the theme of their new album deals with how they overcame doubts.

The young performers said they have faced a lot of fears since they burst on the K-Pop scene seven years ago.

BTS is at the forefront of South Korean pop music and has helped garner a global audience for the genre.

Reuters reports that the band released “Map of the Soul: 7”, its fourth album on Friday.

The 20 tracks include collaborations with Sia and Troye Sivan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Dave Grohl says Foo Fighters album is 'unlike anything' they've done - Foo Fighters' new album is "unlike anything"… https://t.co/sZgOmKYsRV 9 hours ago

the42project

the42project @skylar__spence @theknocks 100% I love and adore this album. So many details and effort went into this. Funny thoug… https://t.co/ExFSkUQPcQ 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.