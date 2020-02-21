Global  

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China.

The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China.

The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic.

833 cases have been confirmed in South Korea and more than 130 in Italy.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the “window of opportunity is narrowing” to contain the outbreak.

Members of the G20 also warned of the risk coronavirus poses to the global economy.

5 dead in Italy outbreak, cases spike in Iran: Virus update

China retracted an earlier quarantine easing order in Wuhan as the coronavirus spread further in Asia...
Bangkok Post - Published

Japanese Market Edges Higher In Choppy Trade

The Japanese stock market is edging higher on Friday in choppy trade following the negative cues...
RTTNews - Published


Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus

Authorities in China's Hubei province confirmed an additional 366 cases of the virus on Friday, 45 fewer than the previous day, taking the total number of cases at the epicenter of the outbreak to over..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases [Video]South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases

Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

