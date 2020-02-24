Global  

Tendulkar pronunciation stumps Trump

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
VIDEO SHOWS: DONALD TRUMP NAME-CHECKING CRICKETERS SACHIN TENDULKAR AND VIRAT KOHLI DURING PUBLIC APPEARANCE IN INDIA SHOWS: AHMEDABAD, INDIA (FEBRUARY 24, 2020) (DD - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF CROWD LISTENING TO US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S SPEECH 2.

SOUNDBITE (English) US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "This is the country where your people cheer on some of the greatest cricket players from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli." 3.

CROWD 4.

VARIOUS OF TRUMP AND INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI 5.

WIDE OF MOTERA STADIUM STORY: More familiar with baseball than cricket, US President Donald Trump was thrown a curveball on Monday (February 24) when name-checking India's most famous sportsman, Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking at a public event at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad - the largest in the world - Trump referred to the batting maestro as 'Su-chin Ten-dull-kerr' but did better with the pronunciation of the cricket-mad country's current captain, Virat Kohli.

But following the old public speaking adage of knowing your audience, Trump's reference to the cricketers went down well with the capacity crowd, who cheered wildly.

(Production: Iain Axon)




