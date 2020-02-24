Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Milan > Supermarket shelves stripped bare as coronavirus fears grip Milan

Supermarket shelves stripped bare as coronavirus fears grip Milan

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Supermarket shelves stripped bare as coronavirus fears grip Milan

Supermarket shelves stripped bare as coronavirus fears grip Milan

Supermarket shelves in Milan were stripped bare on Monday as concerns over the spread of coronavirus sparked a wave of panic-buying.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Supermarket shelves stripped bare as coronavirus fears grip Milan

Shelves appeared sparsely stocked and in some cases completely empty in footage shot by Twitter user @KevinDAKQ, who went to two local supermarkets in the northern Italian city to capture scenes at the request of Reuters.

His imagery matched scenes seen on social media from the area and he shared raw files, helping with verification.

The Italian government is currently battling to contain Europe's worst outbreak of the illness.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

m_recluse

❌❌ 𝔾𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕥 𝕎𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕖𝕣 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is in Italy, but bear in mind that grocery stores typically only have 3 days worth of fresh stock. Always… https://t.co/aVNg01YTbX 19 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Driven by #Fears of the rapidly-spreading #Coronavirus, Italians in the Lombardy region have begun stockpiling food… https://t.co/NFTlfVYzi3 7 hours ago

Shirley08391760

Shirley Dominguez 💙 Loud Warrior 💙 RT @Matthew60323922: @ForLovenFreedom @starppael That is a very good way of putting it. There comes a point when you have no other choice.… 4 days ago

Matthew60323922

Matthew James @ForLovenFreedom @starppael That is a very good way of putting it. There comes a point when you have no other choic… https://t.co/JTv7UPQPm8 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Empty shelves in Milan supermarket as coronavirus puts parts of the region on lockdown [Video]Empty shelves in Milan supermarket as coronavirus puts parts of the region on lockdown

After numerous cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Lombardy, northern Italy, stock in this Milan supermarket was running low on February 23. Footage shows empty shelves in this Esselunga shop on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published

Milan supermarket 'almost empty' amid coronavirus scare in Italy [Video]Milan supermarket 'almost empty' amid coronavirus scare in Italy

A supermarket in Milan yesterday (February 23) was nearly empty of stock as Lombardy residents have rushed for supplies amid a coronavirus scare. The filmer said: "Yesterday at approximately 8.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.