Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Palm Springs Mayor Fires Back After Trump Says Windmills ‘Look Like Hell’ During Campaign Rally

Palm Springs Mayor Fires Back After Trump Says Windmills ‘Look Like Hell’ During Campaign Rally

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Palm Springs Mayor Fires Back After Trump Says Windmills ‘Look Like Hell’ During Campaign Rally

Palm Springs Mayor Fires Back After Trump Says Windmills ‘Look Like Hell’ During Campaign Rally

Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors fired back at President Donald Trump Friday after the president’s recent comments blasting the Palm Springs windmills saying they “look like hell.” Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Palm Springs Mayor Fires Back After Trump Says Windmills 'Look Like Hell' During Campaign Rally https://t.co/FbKV838l2y 1 day ago

hm_belcher

HM HR RHONDA SUZANNE BELCHER RT @hm_belcher: HE NEVER EVEN ACKNOWLEDGED ME... After Palm Springs visit, President Trump says area's windmills 'look like hell.' Mayor fi… 2 days ago

sun09RE

diana drake RT @SavannahBayBVI: #ToddlerTrump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @FLOTUS NEXT visit Toddler Trump, we have a nice cage for you to stay and play… 2 days ago

SavannahBayBVI

SavannahBay🆘 CONVICT AND REMOVE TRUMP #ToddlerTrump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @FLOTUS NEXT visit Toddler Trump, we have a nice cage for you to stay and p… https://t.co/eAD5HUeDwn 2 days ago

alanbarthsr

alan barth Palm Springs Mayor Fires Back After Trump Says Windmills ‘Look Like Hell’ During Campaign Rally #SmartNews No do… https://t.co/WuGI7cN87x 2 days ago

kpmaestas0989

Kathleen Palm Springs Mayor Fires Back After Trump Says Windmills ‘Look Like Hell’ During Campaign Rally #IMPEACHED4LIFE… https://t.co/DQbyAX2v99 2 days ago

duer_carol

duca Palm Springs Mayor Fires Back After Trump Says Windmills ‘Look Like Hell’ During Campaign Rally #SmartNews I thin… https://t.co/L34QfNRZgx 2 days ago

bud_manchester

Bud Manchester RT @drodvik52: Palm Springs Mayor Fires Back After Trump Says Windmills ‘Look Like Hell’ During Campaign Rally #SmartNews I think they are… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a 'Little Wise Guy' During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News [Video]Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a "Little Wise Guy" During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News

During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump criticized the Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite' and took aim at Brad Pitt during a speech that targeted recent events in pop culture.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:48Published

Trump laments South Korea's Oscar win [Video]Trump laments South Korea's Oscar win

President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film &quot;Parasite,&quot; telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.