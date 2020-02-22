Global  

Meghan Trainor's Father Gary Recovering From 'Scary' Accident

Meghan Trainor's Father Gary Recovering From 'Scary' Accident

Meghan Trainor's Father Gary Recovering From 'Scary' Accident

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, a Nantucket native and Nauset Regional High School graduate, has reassured fans that her father is the “strongest man” she knows as he recovers from a “scary” accident.

Katie Johnston reports.
