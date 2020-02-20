Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Julian Assange > Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London

Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London

Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London

WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in US jail over publication of military whistle-blower revelations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Julian Assange's extradition hearing begins in London

A court in London on Monday will begin hearing the US extradition case of Wikileaks founder Julian...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphNPRMENAFN.comWorldNewsNewsdaySBS


Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK court considers US extradition bid

Almost a decade after WikiLeaks enraged Washington by leaking secret US documents, website founder...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BanglaViral

BanglaViral Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London https://t.co/b6jmb2hPpf https://t.co/9eiQMAZvPc 2 hours ago

teresa63_te

#It'sComplicated-4Leader RT @alanferrier: Not a peep from this account today about the Julian Assange extradition hearing as it gets under way in London, but at lea… 8 hours ago

NemoSisterOTM

Nemo's Sister🌞 @SandraEckersley @LouiseMensch @NatashaBertrand Really don't know where you're coming from. As far as #AssangeCase… https://t.co/wHy2NLnTUF 10 hours ago

NevilleQuantum

Neville RT @BusinessLiveSA: Hearing gets under way in London for Julian Assange extradition to US https://t.co/zU6F8Thb43 11 hours ago

BusinessLiveSA

BusinessLIVE Hearing gets under way in London for Julian Assange extradition to US https://t.co/zU6F8Thb43 12 hours ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London – Al Jazeera English https://t.co/HO5qdQBrXv 16 hours ago

Viborianus

viborianus RT @Sputnik_Insight: Police move back Assange's supporters who rally outside Woolwich Crown Court in London, the site of his extradition he… 20 hours ago

VskiKno

Cyril Stoll RT @netribution: As Julian Assange's extradition hearing gets underway today, a powerful and persuasive interview with the UN Special Rappo… 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dame Vivienne Westwood joins protesters at Assange extradition hearing [Video]Dame Vivienne Westwood joins protesters at Assange extradition hearing

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood joined protesters outside a south London court to mark the first day of Julian Assange’s extradition hearing. About one hundred people have gathered outside..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Julian Assange Lawyers Say Trump Offered Pardon [Video]Julian Assange Lawyers Say Trump Offered Pardon

During a hearing about Julian Assange’s possible extradition to the United States, his lawyers said President Donald Trump offered to pardon the Wikileaks founder.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.