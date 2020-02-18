Craig Fundraiser (2-23-20)

The city of craig holding another of what they hope to be many fundraising events to save their town and fix a nearby levee damaged by last year's flooding.

It's being done despite concerns over more potential flooding this year city leaders saying it'll be an uphill battle.

It's a marathon effort for the city of craig this is the second event that we've had. The town coming together again this time at the high school for another fundraiser to help raise just over a million dollars for levee repairs right now we're sitting at about $6,900 that's a long way from a million. It's an uphill battle for the small holt county town, vendors at the event sharing that many are still recovering from last year's floods.

I don't think that it's overexaggerating to call the loss devastating for families, and really some of them don't have a timeline to get back in.

And there's more concern as many feel the area will likely see more flooding this year, with the levee still damaged.

And there's more concern as many feel the area will likely see more flooding this year, with the levee still damaged.

We're wide open for it to happen again.

Despite the uncertainty, locals are still fighting to save their town.

They're very resilient and they're fighting their way back, we're trying to help them in every way they can. Fueled by a sense of purpose, with the attitude of building the levee people are starting to feel more confidence.

And a sense of pride for their community, city leaders say there's even interest in business development. I've already heard rumors of somebody saying i'm gonna put a grocery store in town, i've heard another person say i'm gonna bring a bar and grill in town.

The small town with a message to send to the world, that they're not going anywhere.

The small town with a message to send to the world, that they're not going anywhere.

We need to get the word spread out there we want to get this permanent levee up for the people that are still here and want to remain here. City leaders say there are several ways you can donate to the craig levy fund.