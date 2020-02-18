Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Craig Fundraiser (2-23-20)

Craig Fundraiser (2-23-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Craig Fundraiser (2-23-20)Craig Fundraiser (2-23-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Craig Fundraiser (2-23-20)

The city of craig holding another of what they hope to be many fundraising events to save their town and fix a nearby levee damaged by last year's flooding.

It's being done despite concerns over more potential flooding this year city leaders saying it'll be an uphill battle.

&lt;&lt;ron johnson reportingit's a marathon effort for the city of craig this is the second event that we've had.the town coming together again this time at the high school for another fundraiser to help raise just over a million dollars for levee repairsright now we're sitting at about $6,900 that's a long way from a millionit's an uphill battle for the small holt county town, vendors at the event sharing that many are still recovering from last year's floods.

I don't think that it's overexaggerating to call the loss devastating for families, and really some of them don't have a timeline to get back in.

And there's more concern as many feel the area will likely see more flooding this year, with the levee still damaged.

We're wide open for it to happen again.

Despite the uncertainty, locals are still fighting to save their town.

They're very resilient and they're fighting their way back, we're trying to help them in every way they can.fueled by a sense of purpose,with the attitude of building the levee people are starting to feel more confidence.

And a sense of pride for their community, city leaders say there's even interest in business development.i've already heard rumors of somebody saying i'm gonna put a grocery store in town, i've heard another person say i'm gonna bring a bar and grill in town.

The small town with a message to send to the world, that they're not going anywhere.

We need to get the word spread out there we want to get this permanent levee up for the people that are still here and want to remain here.>> city leaders say there are several ways you can donate to the craig levy fund, you can find a link to their facebook page with all of that information on our wesite kq2 dot com we're




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sarah__RB

Sarah Robinson Biermann @LesProctor Jefferson Airplane. In a park in the south SF Bay Area. Many years later my son was best friends with t… https://t.co/wc8vxAfpib 8 hours ago

WordsLDN

Words Fest RT @londonlibrary: Last night we had a great conversation with author Craig Davidson. ✴️ Don’t miss our next author evening: @ArleneDick… 15 hours ago

londonlibrary

LondonPublicLibrary Last night we had a great conversation with author Craig Davidson. ✴️ Don’t miss our next author evening:… https://t.co/Dgap95lRfQ 21 hours ago

craig_mackie_

Craig Mackie A shout out to my Glasgow connections. My band is playing a fundraiser in The Icebox in aid of The National Autisti… https://t.co/LKXEKMODwj 1 day ago

wible_craig

Craig Wible RT @eaterchicago: Off Color Brewing is releasing its collaboration with Miller High Life & donating proceeds to family of victims in the Mo… 1 day ago

3lgtx

Three Legged Goat 8th St Joan of Arc 9:30a| Charlie Torres Fundraiser Fish Fry 5p 10th Happy Hour 4-7pm 11th Girls Night at The Goat!… https://t.co/GNFwU6ybBH 2 days ago

chandaplan

Chanda Plan Foundation We were honored to attend the Craig Hospital PUSH gala on Saturday, a wonderful event & fundraiser that benefits so… https://t.co/rAn6NLKYxH 2 days ago

pageboy555

steph powers @tommyjohnagin ⁩ ⁦@alexstonecomedy⁩ ⁦@Localnewspod⁩ Fundraiser by Craig C Smith : Kingston Firehouse Theater… https://t.co/qCASRXf2LW 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Craig Levee Fundraiser [Video]Craig Levee Fundraiser

To help prevent future flooding in Craig community leaders are raising money to be spent on shoring up their levee.

Credit: KQTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.