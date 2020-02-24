Global  

Supreme Court To Hear Philadelphia Dispute Regarding Same-Sex Couples Fostering Children

Supreme Court To Hear Philadelphia Dispute Regarding Same-Sex Couples Fostering Children

Supreme Court To Hear Philadelphia Dispute Regarding Same-Sex Couples Fostering Children

The Supreme Court will reportedly hear a Philadelphia dispute over same-sex couples fostering children.
Justices to hear Philly dispute over same-sex foster parents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a dispute over a Philadelphia Catholic...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsy


Supreme Court will hear Philadelphia Catholic foster care case

Washington D.C., Feb 24, 2020 / 01:00 pm (CNA).- The Supreme Court will decide if the city of...
CNA - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comReutersNewsyCatholic Culture



Supreme Court To Hear Dispute Between Philadelphia's Catholic Social Services, Foster Care System

Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:31Published

SCOTUS Will Hear Case Involving Same-Sex Foster Parents

At issue is whether Philadelphia can stop working with a Catholic foster agency over its refusal to place children with same-sex couples.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

