Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pete Buttigieg asks for review of Nevada caucus results

Pete Buttigieg asks for review of Nevada caucus results

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Pete Buttigieg asks for review of Nevada caucus results

Pete Buttigieg asks for review of Nevada caucus results

As numbers from the Nevada caucuses continue to tally from the Nevada State Democratic Party, Mayor Pete Buttigieg&apos;s campaign is calling them flawed and asking for a delay.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg, Sanders Address Supporters Amid Nevada Results

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg speak to supporters as Nevada caucus results roll in.
NPR - Published

PHOTOS: Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Aurora hours after Nevada caucus

Hours after preliminary results rolled in from the Nevada caucuses, Democratic candidate Pete...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg Says There Are 'Irregularities' In Nevada Caucuses Vote [Video]Buttigieg Says There Are 'Irregularities' In Nevada Caucuses Vote

Pete Buttigieg's campaign claims there were issues with how early votes were integrated "into the in-person precinct caucus results."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Buttigieg asks for review of caucus results [Video]Buttigieg asks for review of caucus results

Pete Buttigieg&apos;s campaign has questioned his third-place finish in Nevada&apos;s caucuses.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.