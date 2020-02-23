Pete Buttigieg asks for review of Nevada caucus results 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published Pete Buttigieg asks for review of Nevada caucus results As numbers from the Nevada caucuses continue to tally from the Nevada State Democratic Party, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign is calling them flawed and asking for a delay.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Buttigieg, Sanders Address Supporters Amid Nevada Results Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg speak to supporters as Nevada caucus results roll in.

NPR - Published 2 days ago



PHOTOS: Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Aurora hours after Nevada caucus Hours after preliminary results rolled in from the Nevada caucuses, Democratic candidate Pete...

Denver Post - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this