Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Northern California > Presumed dead, missing CA couple found in wilderness

Presumed dead, missing CA couple found in wilderness

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Presumed dead, missing CA couple found in wilderness

Presumed dead, missing CA couple found in wilderness

A missing couple was found Saturday near Tomales Bay in Northern California after getting lost on a Valentine's Day hike.

According to reports, 72-year old Ian Irwin, and 77-year old Carol Kiparsky survived more than a week in the wilderness before being discovered by teenage rescuers in a dense forest.

Tamara Lindstrom reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Presumed dead, missing CA couple found in wilderness

Suffering from hypothermia but glad to be alive, California couple Ian Irwin and Carol Kiparsky posed with thumbs up from their hospital beds.

A sunset hike on Valentine's Day nearly cost the couple their lives after they got lost in the dark, according to reports.

The effort to locate the missing hikers, both in their 70s, had turned from a rescue to a recovery mission as hope for their survival dimmed.

But on Saturday, teenage volunteers made the surprising discovery in a densely forested area of Marin County in Northern California.

Search and Rescue Volunteer Quincy Webster.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) QUINCY WEBSTER, SEARCH AND RESCUE VOLUNTEER, SAYING: "We start hearing two people yelling ‘help’ very loudly and clearly 150 feet away." Kiparsky and Irwin were airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They had reportedly survived by drinking water from a puddle.

The couple told rescuers they both nearly gave up hope at times, but found comforted in each other.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) QUINCY WEBSTER, SEARCH AND RESCUE VOLUNTEER, SAYING: "I think if either of them had been there alone they wouldn't have survived.

But I think together they kept their hopes up." The couple was missing for eight days without a cell phone or warm clothing.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Missing Peninsula Couple Found Alive After Vanishing Valentine's Day [Video]Missing Peninsula Couple Found Alive After Vanishing Valentine's Day

An miraculous rescue unfolded as a Peninsula couple feared dead in Inverness was found after surviving a week in the woods. Kenny Choi tells us how the pair made it out alive.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:47Published

Property Manager Was First To Know Couple Was Missing In Marin Wilderness [Video]Property Manager Was First To Know Couple Was Missing In Marin Wilderness

After several days of searching for a missing couple in the Inverness wilderness, what happened to them and their whereabouts still remains a mystery. Don Ford reports. (2-19-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.