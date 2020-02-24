Global  

Fourth Person In Italy Dies From Coronavirus

Fourth Person In Italy Dies From CoronavirusA fourth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy.
Fourth person dies from coronavirus in Italy

Fourth person dies from coronavirus in ItalyIt comes as Italy scrambles to halt the spread of Europe’s first major outbreak of coronavirus...
7th Covid-19 death as fear spreads across Italy [Video]7th Covid-19 death as fear spreads across Italy

Italian authorities have reassured people that there is "safety" in their country as a seventh person dies from the quickly spreading Covid-19 disease.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Italian, Mideast outbreaks lead to more deaths [Video]Italian, Mideast outbreaks lead to more deaths

A sixth person has died in the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy it was announced on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 220. Meanwhile infections in Iran appear to be..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

