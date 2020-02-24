Fourth Person In Italy Dies From Coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published A fourth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy. A fourth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Fourth person dies from coronavirus in Italy It comes as Italy scrambles to halt the spread of Europe’s first major outbreak of coronavirus...

WorldNews - Published 9 hours ago Also reported by • Reuters









You Might Like



Tweets about this Susan Jones RT @Reuters: Fourth person dies in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy - RAI radio https://t.co/WfEZdkf3c0 https://t.co/hhOGjB5coj 34 minutes ago Dog Fourth person dies in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy... DoG https://t.co/vbfaEysyxA 3 hours ago Tom Pesch Guardianin #koronavirus -liveseuranta: 26m ago - Death toll in Italy rises to six people 1h ago - Death toll in Ita… https://t.co/dWxcnxLeee 3 hours ago