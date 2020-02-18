Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Why Did Sanders Dominate In Nevada?

Why Did Sanders Dominate In Nevada?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Why Did Sanders Dominate In Nevada?

Why Did Sanders Dominate In Nevada?

Sen.

Bernie Sanders dominated in Saturday's Nevada caucus.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen.

Amy Klobuchar failed to earn significant support from Hispanic and black voters.

Sanders' landslide win was facilitated in large part by his multi-racial coalition of supporters.

Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar have long polled poorly among Democratic voters of color.

Their lack of traction among these voters was proven on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders’ momentum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ commanding Nevada caucus victory made him a top target...
Seattle Times - Published

Shock Poll: Joe Biden Leads Bernie Sanders in Nevada with Latino Voters

Shock Poll: Joe Biden Leads Bernie Sanders in Nevada with Latino VotersBernie Sanders recently shot past former Vice President Joe Biden into a lead in the Nevada caucus...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

stareagle

Dave Hogg Biden needs a margin of victory close to what Sanders put up in Nevada, because his whole campaign strategy is now… https://t.co/jlsH3IxWJU 25 minutes ago

queeni2020

MariaP RT @latimes: Trounced by Bernie Sanders in Nevada, Joe Biden is under pressure to finish first in South Carolina, where black voters domina… 9 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Joe Biden, trying to catch Bernie Sanders, puts all his chips on South Carolina: Trounced by Bernie Sanders in Neva… https://t.co/WyPejrcNI6 23 hours ago

Sevronosaurus

Jersch @nursevirg @GranniesOpinion @JJaazzee1 But Clinton did dominate Super Tuesday which polling is showing Sanders will… https://t.co/4vMQ0lqBzw 1 day ago

latimes

Los Angeles Times Trounced by Bernie Sanders in Nevada, Joe Biden is under pressure to finish first in South Carolina, where black vo… https://t.co/LSjcjNO2aL 1 day ago

williamcrean

Will @ScottAdamsSays Bernie Sanders is first candidate (Republican or Democrat) to win popular vote in Ohio, New Hampshi… https://t.co/gqe22GcPOr 2 days ago

CatRetweeter

Cat Retweeter (Bot) RT @J78neco: Kiss next four years goodbye. Nevada just gave Bernie Sanders a huge win, which means they just gave next election to Trump. A… 2 days ago

J78neco

john skinner Kiss next four years goodbye. Nevada just gave Bernie Sanders a huge win, which means they just gave next election… https://t.co/BEHfYjMVCe 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus [Video]Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Bernie Sanders has officially won the Nevada caucus, according to Business Insider. 100% of the results were reported at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24th. The Vermont..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus [Video]Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus

After Sen. Bernie Sanders chalked up a rousing win in Nevada's caucuses, he is the number one target for the other Democratic presidential candidates. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.