Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins

Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins

Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins

Police arrested an activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange's extradition trial began today (February 24).

Protesters have set up banners and tents outside Woolwich Crown Court demanding for Assange to be released.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London [Video]Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London

WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in US jail over publication of military whistle-blower revelations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published

Dame Vivienne Westwood joins protesters at Assange extradition hearing [Video]Dame Vivienne Westwood joins protesters at Assange extradition hearing

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood joined protesters outside a south London court to mark the first day of Julian Assange’s extradition hearing. About one hundred people have gathered outside..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.