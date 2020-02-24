Situation tense in N-E Delhi- Police 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:43s - Published Situation tense in N-E Delhi- Police Situation tense in N-E Delhi- Police

Tweets about this Ritam RT @mukta150: @kriratna Clashes have taken place between anti and pro citizenship law protesters in north east Delhi. The police have told… 30 minutes ago Mukta @kriratna Clashes have taken place between anti and pro citizenship law protesters in north east Delhi. The police… https://t.co/YN2B27UnlV 1 hour ago Jes Minardi RT @yogital: Clashes have taken place between anti and pro citizenship law protesters in north east Delhi. The police have told the BBC one… 2 hours ago Siddiqah Mahmood RT @ThePeopleOfIN: RSS attacks Noor-e-Ilahi, Yamuna Vihar (C Block). Situation also tense at Shiv Puri and Chandbag in North East Delhi. Sh… 3 hours ago #INDIAhatesCAA_NRC/NPR RT @AnjaliB_: Situation in Delhi extremely tense. 2 deaths already confirmed- head constable Ratan Lal & a protestor. Deepest condolences t… 8 hours ago