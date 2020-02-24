Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Situation tense in N-E Delhi- Police

Situation tense in N-E Delhi- Police

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
Situation tense in N-E Delhi- PoliceSituation tense in N-E Delhi- Police
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

crazyritam

Ritam RT @mukta150: @kriratna Clashes have taken place between anti and pro citizenship law protesters in north east Delhi. The police have told… 30 minutes ago

mukta150

Mukta @kriratna Clashes have taken place between anti and pro citizenship law protesters in north east Delhi. The police… https://t.co/YN2B27UnlV 1 hour ago

Obscurenyc

Jes Minardi RT @yogital: Clashes have taken place between anti and pro citizenship law protesters in north east Delhi. The police have told the BBC one… 2 hours ago

umm_hashim

Siddiqah Mahmood RT @ThePeopleOfIN: RSS attacks Noor-e-Ilahi, Yamuna Vihar (C Block). Situation also tense at Shiv Puri and Chandbag in North East Delhi. Sh… 3 hours ago

stn_in

#INDIAhatesCAA_NRC/NPR RT @AnjaliB_: Situation in Delhi extremely tense. 2 deaths already confirmed- head constable Ratan Lal & a protestor. Deepest condolences t… 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Unidentified man fires 8 rounds amid violence over CAA in Delhi| OneIndia News [Video]Unidentified man fires 8 rounds amid violence over CAA in Delhi| OneIndia News

An unidentified man fired 8 rounds at Delhi's Jaffrabad amid anti-CAA protests that escalated into clashes with the police. The area saw violence on Sunday and remained tense today until violence broke..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published

Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash [Video]Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.