Severe 'danger to life' flood warning for Shrewsbury

Severe 'danger to life' flood warning for Shrewsbury

Severe 'danger to life' flood warning for Shrewsbury

A severe flood warning is in force for Shrewsbury as the River Severn is expected to reach its highest level in 20 years.

A38 closed as severe flood warning remains in force in area of Staffordshire

A severe flood warning - meaning there is a danger to life - is in force for a stretch of the River...
Leek Post and Times - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



daniceraj

dinesh raj RT @Urban_Pictures: Massive flood barriers erected in Ironbridge, Shropshire, as 'danger to life' severe flood warning issued. #Shropshire… 15 minutes ago

JonesLes25

John Jones RT @ITVCentral: Severe flood warnings, meaning danger to life, are in place in the Midlands. Find out where ⬇️ https://t.co/SZgal43Sk2 17 minutes ago

EnglishDaily

English Daily Parts of a town center are underwater amid warnings that flooding in the area could reach its "highest ever" level.… https://t.co/DEmEp6KoQ7 39 minutes ago

Urban_Pictures

Urban Pictures UK Massive flood barriers erected in Ironbridge, Shropshire, as 'danger to life' severe flood warning issued.… https://t.co/UlKh71Si2n 1 hour ago

melanielloyd59

Melanie Lloyd RT @Official_WXUK: For the second time this month, the River Severn at the Wharfage in #Ironbridge, #Shropshire has been placed under a SEV… 2 hours ago

WirralBikers

George Girven 🏍📷 @TranmereRovers @trfcstore According to the latest news Shrewsbury will have the highest flood forecast tomorrow in… https://t.co/S6bGJvfy9W 2 hours ago

ITVCentral

ITV News Central Severe flood warnings, meaning danger to life, are in place in the Midlands. Find out where ⬇️ https://t.co/SZgal43Sk2 3 hours ago

Official_WXUK

Official Weather UK ◽ For the second time this month, the River Severn at the Wharfage in #Ironbridge, #Shropshire has been placed under… https://t.co/fle46nM1r7 3 hours ago


Massive flood barriers erected as 'danger to life' warning issued in west England [Video]Massive flood barriers erected as 'danger to life' warning issued in west England

Footage from Ironbridge in Shropshire where a "danger to life" severe flood warning has been issued for the area. The Environment Agency said that flooding of property is expected along the Wharfage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published

Further flooding misery for York [Video]Further flooding misery for York

Thousands of sandbags have been handed out in York after water levels on the River Ouse reached its peak of 4.4m yesterday (Mon).Areas of the UK are in "uncharted territory" after record levels of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

