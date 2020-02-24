Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chai wala? Chee wala? Trump tries out Indian words

Chai wala? Chee wala? Trump tries out Indian words

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Chai wala? Chee wala? Trump tries out Indian words

Chai wala? Chee wala? Trump tries out Indian words

U.S. President Donald Trump faced the difficult pronunciation of several Indian names and a Hindi word during his first official visit to India.

He missed a few, but the trip appeared to otherwise go smoothly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joonsgooz

jav RT @Reuters: Chai wala? Chee wala? President Trump stumbles on Indian names, Hindi word during his first official visit to India https://t.… 5 minutes ago

Alabasta19

Alabasta @Reuters I spilled my Chai when I heard chee wala https://t.co/KnvxUW0IFM 9 minutes ago

TikiyaHarsh

Harsh Tikiya RT @ReutersIndia: Chai wala? Chee wala? President Trump stumbles on Indian names, Hindi word during his first official visit to India https… 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.