Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mixing Up Cocktails for Corporate Team Building

Mixing Up Cocktails for Corporate Team Building

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 08:29s - Published < > Embed
Mixing Up Cocktails for Corporate Team Building

Mixing Up Cocktails for Corporate Team Building

When it comes to cocktails, there's one place that truly does it all.

Jonathan Pogash, the founder and owner of The Cocktail Guru, isn't just a bartender -- he's a mixologist and bar consultant among many other things.

He joins us to share why you may want to consider a team building mixology class for your next corporate outing and how you can up your establishment's beverage program.

He also mixes up some delicious cocktails for Mardi Gras and World Bartender Day!

The Cocktail Guru is offering a "Friends and Family" rate for any of their services!

To learn more about The Cocktail Guru, check out their website at TheCocktailGuru.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.