Mixing Up Cocktails for Corporate Team Building

When it comes to cocktails, there's one place that truly does it all.

Jonathan Pogash, the founder and owner of The Cocktail Guru, isn't just a bartender -- he's a mixologist and bar consultant among many other things.

He joins us to share why you may want to consider a team building mixology class for your next corporate outing and how you can up your establishment's beverage program.

He also mixes up some delicious cocktails for Mardi Gras and World Bartender Day!

The Cocktail Guru is offering a "Friends and Family" rate for any of their services!

To learn more about The Cocktail Guru, check out their website at TheCocktailGuru.com.