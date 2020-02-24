Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Inside Melvin Gordon's Closet

Inside Melvin Gordon's Closet

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 14:38s - Published < > Embed
Inside Melvin Gordon's Closet

Inside Melvin Gordon's Closet

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon may not have the biggest closet in the world, but like he says, "it's not about how big a closet is, it's about what's in it." Join the NFL star as he shows off some of the finest pieces of clothing from his closet, from his Topman floral shirt to his Ricky Bobby NASCAR jacket from 'Talladega Nights.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AyyooDinero

The 🔌 Nephew 🤑💰 Inside Melvin Gordon's Closet | The Walk-in | GQ Sports https://t.co/DAljovw5lw via @YouTube 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.