Dow Analyst Moves: CVX

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Chevron is the #7 analyst pick. Chevron Corporation also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #78 spot out of 500. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Chevron is lower by about 12.3%.





