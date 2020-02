Two-day services held for Captain Ramon Figueroa 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:50s - Published Two-day services held for Captain Ramon Figueroa Services are scheduled Monday for fallen Porterville Fire Captain Ramon "Ray" Figueroa. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Two-day services held for Captain Ramon Figueroa KILLED IN THE LINE OFDUTY--WELCOMES THE PUBLIC TOATTEND A SERVICE HONORINGCAPTAIN RAMON FIGUEROA.THE 35-YEAR-OLD PORTERVILLE FIRECAPTAIN - WHO OFTEN WENT BYRAY, IS ORIGINALLY FROMBAKERSFIELD.HE DIED IN A LIBRARY FIRE LASTWEEK-- ALONG WITH 25-YEAR-OLDFIREFIGHTER PATRICK JONES.THE FIRE WAS STARTED BY TWOTEENAGERS - BOTH ARE FACINGARSON-RELATED CHARGES --ACCORDING TO THE D-A'S OFFICE.AND --THE FIGUEROA FAMILY -- ISINVITING THE COMMUNITY TOREMEMBER CAPTAIN FIGUEROA THISAFTERNOON.VISITATION WILL BE FROM 4 TO 8P.M.-- WITH THE ROSARY HELDDURING THIS TIME AT 6 O'CLOCK.THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BETOMORROW MORNING AT 10.THE TWO-DAY SERVICES WILL ALL BEHELD IN DELANO AT SAINTMARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH.CAPTAIN FIGUEROA IS EXPECTED TOBE LAID TO REST ATTHE NORTH KERN CEMETERY.TWO NONPROFITS IN OUR COMMUNITYARE PARTNERING





