Disaster narrowly averted when ferry collides with tourist boat in southern India

A ferry service vessel collided with a boat carrying tourists on a sight-seeing trip in southern India, narrowly avoiding disaster as the two ships were travelling under the speed limit.

The incident took place at Kochi, Kerala, on February 21.

The roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry service, operating between Fort Kochi and Vypeen, could be seen pushing the boat a fair distance after the collision.

A disaster was averted as both vessels were under the speed limit.

Around 30 persons were aboard each vessel when the collision took place.

Both sets of operators have filed a complaint with the police.

An officer with the Kochi police commented: “The Ro-Ro driver seems to have not seen the boat while backing up.

However, another allegation is the tourist boat came out of nowhere into the Ro-Ro’s path as it set off from Fort Kochi.

We will investigate to find out what exactly happened.”