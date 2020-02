SUV Plows Into Planet Fitness Gym In South Philadelphia

"EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT 4:00 ANDOF COURSE ON LINE ATCBSPHILLY.COM.CELL PHONE VIDEO CAPTURINGTHE FRIGHT MOMENTS AFTER SUVPLOWS INTO A PLANET FITNESSGYM IN SOUTH PHILADELPHIA."EYEWITNESS NEWS" FROM KRISTAL CRANMORE, POLICEINVESTIGATE HOW IT ALLHAPPENED.ALL OF THE DUMBELLS FELL,FREE WEIGHTS, HEARD BOOM,BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, THEN SMOKE.EYEWITNESSES DESCRIBE ASTATE OF PANIC INSIDE THISPLANET FITNESS IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA AFTER POLICE SAYTHIS SUV DOVE INTO THEFACILITY SHATTERING THE MIRRORAND KNOCKING OVER WORK OUTEQUIPMENT.

JUDGE BUNCH OFPEOPLE, JUST RUN.THE COLLISION HAPPENED ON2300 BLOCK OF WEST OREGONAVENUE AROUND 9:30 SUNDAYNIGHT ACCORDING TO POLICE.EYEWITNESSES SAY THERE WEREABOUT 30 PEOPLE INSIDE THE GYMAT THE TIME.MOST WERE TOLD RAN OVER TOHELP THE WOMAN THEY SAY WASBEHIND THE WHEEL.PEOPLE WERE OVER WHERE SHEWAS, SHE WASN'T REALLYRESPONDING VERY WELL BERKS SHEWAS OKAY, AT LEAST,PHYSICALLY, LIKE BREATHING ANDALL, LIKE THAT WAY.BUT WHEN THE POLICE CAME, THEYJUST LITERALLY LOADED HER UP,PUT NECK BRACE ON, ROLLED HEROUT TO THE AMBULANCE.PEOPLE WERE CHECKING HERBUT SHE WASN'T REALLY SAYINGANYTHING.SHE WAS JUST SITTING THERE,STARING.AUTHORITIES SAY THE DRIVERWAS TAKEN TO PENN PRESBYTERIANMEDICAL CENTER.EYEWITNESSES SAY NO ONE ELSEWAS INJURED.THEY CONSIDER THEMSELVES LUNGI.NORMALLY THIS IS LIKE7:00 AT NIGHT ON A MONDAY.SOMEBODY WOULD HAVE GOT --NO WORD YET ON THECONDITION OF THE DRIVER.PLANET FITNESS CLOSED TOREPERIOD OF TIME BUT SINCEREOPENED.THE CAUSE OF THE CRASH ISUNDER INVESTIGATION.