Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Simon Cowell and his son Eric launch a new children's entertainment brand

Simon Cowell and his son Eric launch a new children's entertainment brand

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Simon Cowell and his son Eric launch a new children's entertainment brand

Simon Cowell and his son Eric launch a new children's entertainment brand

Music mogul Simon Cowell and his six-year-old son Eric have revealed plans to create a new children's entertainment brand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Simon Cowell and son Eric, six, sign deal for seven children’s books

Simon Cowell and his six-year-old son Eric have signed a publishing deal for seven children’s books...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Simon Cowell and son Eric launch a new children's entertainment brand #SimonCowell @SimonCowell @syco @HachetteKids https://t.co/VBVMaLhCqc 3 minutes ago

NASTYCOWELL

aurore ᴿ ᴺ RT @JustSimonCowell: Simon Cowell and his son Eric sign a deal to write a series of children's books under the brand of WISHFITS. We have… 6 minutes ago

JustSimonCowell

Just Simon Cowell Simon Cowell and his son Eric sign a deal to write a series of children's books under the brand of WISHFITS. We ha… https://t.co/4oWYp9QDVV 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Simon Cowell forces son to wear mask to prevent Coronavirus [Video]Simon Cowell forces son to wear mask to prevent Coronavirus

Simon Cowell wants his son Eric to wear a mask when they travel to prevent him from catching Coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published

Brahms The Boy 2 Movie - Whisper [Video]Brahms The Boy 2 Movie - Whisper

Brahms The Boy 2 Movie - Whisper. Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.