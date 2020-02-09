Simon Cowell and his son Eric launch a new children's entertainment brand now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published Simon Cowell and his son Eric launch a new children's entertainment brand Music mogul Simon Cowell and his six-year-old son Eric have revealed plans to create a new children's entertainment brand.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Simon Cowell and son Eric, six, sign deal for seven children’s books Simon Cowell and his six-year-old son Eric have signed a publishing deal for seven children’s books...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 51 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Simon Cowell and son Eric launch a new children's entertainment brand #SimonCowell @SimonCowell @syco @HachetteKids https://t.co/VBVMaLhCqc 3 minutes ago aurore ᴿ ᴺ RT @JustSimonCowell: Simon Cowell and his son Eric sign a deal to write a series of children's books under the brand of WISHFITS. We have… 6 minutes ago Just Simon Cowell Simon Cowell and his son Eric sign a deal to write a series of children's books under the brand of WISHFITS. We ha… https://t.co/4oWYp9QDVV 10 minutes ago