Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > 'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties

'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:45s - Published < > Embed
'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties

'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties

US president invokes Bollywood and cricket stars in his address at fully-packed stadium in Modi's home state of Gujarat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

From Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, here are all the US Presidents who visited India

From Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, here are all the US Presidents who visited IndiaDonald Trump will be the seventh US president to visit India in the last 72 years. India and the US...
WorldNews - Published

'America First' vs 'Make in India' as Modi hosts Trump

NEW DELHI: Trade ties between the United States and India have long been problematic but under...
Bangkok Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImSonuverma

Sonu Verma 🎻 RT @BJP4India: I express my profound gratitude to an exceptional leader, a man who works night and day for his country and a man I’m proud… 14 seconds ago

KC593

Patriot Thunder RT @XArmandKleinX: 🇺🇸PRESIDENT DONALD J.TRUMP: 🇺🇸THE FIRST LADY & I HAVE JUST TRAVELLED 8,000 MILES AROUND THE GLOBE TO DELIVER A MESSAGE T… 15 seconds ago

TDelyfer

Dog with a Hat RT @GA_peach3102: India played “Macho Man” by the Village People on Monday ahead of President Trump’s speech at Motera Stadium where an est… 1 minute ago

10thCrusader

Robin Poe - Nationalist RT @AmyMek: Trump to India... "America loves India America respects India and... America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the… 3 minutes ago

southernwatcher

SouthernWatcher RT @VanidaPeters: DEMS must realize who they’re dealing with when they try to bring down @realDonaldTrump He’s a STORM!! Their efforts wil… 10 minutes ago

Fla_Mom

Fla Mom RT @bansisharma: Trump: "First lady and I have just traveled 8,000 miles around the globe to deliver a message to every citizen across this… 10 minutes ago

FinkCathy

ViQueen RT @EvanAKilgore: INCREDIBLE: Watch Prime Minister of India, .@narendramodi introduce President .@realDonaldTrump. "My friend, India's fr… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi [Video]‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium to welcome the US President and his family. PM Modi said that this visit shows that India and US ties are not..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:39Published

Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit [Video]Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit

The Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram will host the President of the United States of America on February 24, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Donald Trump and his family when they visit the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.