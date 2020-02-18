Global  

Dwyane Wade thanks Gabrielle Union for 'showing him that life can be different'

Dwyane Wade thanks Gabrielle Union for 'showing him that life can be different'

Dwyane Wade thanks Gabrielle Union for 'showing him that life can be different'

Dwyane Wade thanked wife Gabrielle Union in an emotional speech at his Miami Heat jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday.
Dwyane Wade’s daughter has known she was trans since she was three years old

Dwyane Wade has said that his daughter has known she is trans since age three. The ex-NBA player, who...
PinkNews - Published

All These Stars Showed Their Support at Kobe & Gianna Bryant's Celebration of Life

The stars are stepping out to remember Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Tons of celebrities and...
Just Jared - Published


FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Dwyane Wade thanks Gabrielle Union for 'showing me life can be different' https://t.co/mjy319wuLh… 2 days ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Dwyane Wade thanks Gabrielle Union for 'showing me life can be different' - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/PWYTTNUvnZ 3 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Dwyane Wade thanks Gabrielle Union for 'showing me life can be different'… https://t.co/nomUYEGj5M 3 days ago


Cardi B urges Dwyane Wade's daughter to 'speak her truth' [Video]Cardi B urges Dwyane Wade's daughter to 'speak her truth'

Cardi B has urged Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya to "speak her truth", after she came out as transgender earlier this month.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:16Published

Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade and Daughter Zaya Over Transphobic Comments | Billboard News [Video]Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade and Daughter Zaya Over Transphobic Comments | Billboard News

Cardi B gives her thoughts on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's 12-year-old daughter Zaya identifing as a transgender woman.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:24Published

