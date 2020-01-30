Global  

Jessica Simpson believes competition with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera was unnecessary

Jessica Simpson doesn't believe the competition her record label pushed with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera was "necessary for success".
Jessica Simpson praises Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera – says they were 'pushed' into competition

Jessica Simpson has kind words for her fellow pop princesses.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



