LeBron James' 'Dream Shake' Jump Shot Seals Lakers Win Over Celtics

LeBron James' 'Dream Shake' Jump Shot Seals Lakers Win Over Celtics James' go-ahead jumper came with 30.4 seconds remaining in the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Sunday.

LeBron James, via statement LeBron James, via statement The 15-foot fadeaway shot gave the Lakers a 111-110 lead, which they never surrendered.

James finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Anthony Davis, via statement Anthony Davis, via statement