LeBron James' 'Dream Shake' Jump Shot Seals Lakers Win Over Celtics

LeBron James' 'Dream Shake' Jump Shot Seals Lakers Win Over Celtics James' go-ahead jumper came with 30.4 seconds remaining in the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Sunday.

LeBron James, via statement LeBron James, via statement The 15-foot fadeaway shot gave the Lakers a 111-110 lead, which they never surrendered.

James finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Anthony Davis, via statement Anthony Davis, via statement
LeBron James' Win Over The Celtics [Video]LeBron James' Win Over The Celtics

It was an epic final shot.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:26Published

Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James [Video]Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James

The Celtics guard admitted that dunking on King James was on his bucket list, but went on to add how much of an honor it is to play against one of the greats of the game.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:36Published

