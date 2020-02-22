Global  

Lena Waithe voices Disney's first-ever animated LGBTQ character in Onward

Lena Waithe voices Disney's first-ever animated LGBTQ character in Onward

Lena Waithe voices Disney's first-ever animated LGBTQ character in Onward

Lena Waithe has voiced Disney and Pixar's first-ever animated LGBTQ character in the movie Onward.
Lena Waithe to voice first openly gay Disney character in Onward and we are truly blessed

LGBT+ kids tucking into popcorn and sipping sodas in cinemas might look up and, for the first time in...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphJust Jared


'Onward' movie to feature Disney's first openly LGBTQ animated character, voiced by Lena Waithe

Disney's "Onward" is set to feature an openly LGBTQ animated character to be voiced by actress Lena...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online



freaky_jah

Freaky Jah RT @TheSource: Lena Waithe Voices the First Lesbian Character in Disney-Pixar History https://t.co/ZlTXp2fzlD 3 hours ago

TheSource

The Source Magazine Lena Waithe Voices the First Lesbian Character in Disney-Pixar History https://t.co/ZlTXp2fzlD 3 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Lena Waithe voices Disney’s first-ever animated LGBTQ character in Onward – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/Yd5myz6TOk 9 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaRa5KVd Lena Waithe voices Disney's first-ever animated LGBTQ character in Onward… https://t.co/7GZoowOYzF 9 hours ago

DJ_Scooby

DJ Scooby Lena Waithe Voices the First Lesbain Character in Disney-Pixar History - https://t.co/NjivlAyvcV 18 hours ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Lena Waithe Voices the First Lesbian Character in Disney-Pixar History https://t.co/YbldUmArz3 18 hours ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins Lena Waithe Voices the First Lesbian Character in Disney-Pixar History https://t.co/jk7MH2jqdJ 18 hours ago

MaestroBryan_H

Hines Lena Waithe Voices the First Lesbian Character in Disney-Pixar History https://t.co/gmc60RLTbm 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Holland: Chris Pratt is like my big brother in real life [Video]Tom Holland: Chris Pratt is like my big brother in real life

The lead actor in the new Disney Pixar movie Onward, Tom Holland, walks the blue carpet in Central London for the film's UK Premiere. The movie's director Dan Scanlon and Producer Kori Rae were also in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

ONWARD Film Clip - The Can Is Huge [Video]ONWARD Film Clip - The Can Is Huge

ONWARD Film Clip - The Can Is Huge Disney Pixar's Onward new movie clip & trailer starring the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:53Published

