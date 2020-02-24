Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PepsiCo Will Buy Chinese Snack Brand Be & Cheery for $705 Million

PepsiCo Will Buy Chinese Snack Brand Be & Cheery for $705 Million

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
PepsiCo Will Buy Chinese Snack Brand Be & Cheery for $705 Million

PepsiCo Will Buy Chinese Snack Brand Be & Cheery for $705 Million

PepsiCo is buying Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million as it attempts to expand into China in hopes of becoming the top consumer food and beverage company there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

PepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million

PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery from local jujube maker Haoxiangni...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMotley Fool



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiamFMCG

Liam Whittaker - Signature Career Management RT @rozelle_l: PepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand nuts and dry fruits brand Be & Cheery for $705 mn. PepsiCo will draw direct-to-consumer be… 7 hours ago

rozelle_l

Rozelle Laha PepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand nuts and dry fruits brand Be & Cheery for $705 mn. PepsiCo will draw direct-to-co… https://t.co/4z2xBGCHTX 14 hours ago

JCOviedo6

JC Oviedo RT @NBDPress: .#PepsiCo Inc acquired one of the largest Chinese #snack makers Be & Cheery, from Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd for $705 mill… 19 hours ago

NBDPress

National Business Daily .#PepsiCo Inc acquired one of the largest Chinese #snack makers Be & Cheery, from Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd for… https://t.co/RIe2v2jEPp 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.