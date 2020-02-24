PepsiCo Will Buy Chinese Snack Brand Be & Cheery for $705 Million 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:21s - Published PepsiCo Will Buy Chinese Snack Brand Be & Cheery for $705 Million PepsiCo is buying Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million as it attempts to expand into China in hopes of becoming the top consumer food and beverage company there.