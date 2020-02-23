Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards Lizzo was crowned entertainer of the year on Feb.

22, at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

She beat out fellow nominees Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Regina King and Tyler Perry.

During her acceptance speech, Lizzo celebrated meeting all of her “heroes” at the NAACP Image Awards, calling it a “special” night.

Lizzo, via Huffpost Lizzo also gave a shout-out to her backup performers, praising them for their body positivity and calling them “trophies.” Lizzo, via Huffpost She later took to Instagram to speak more about the award, thanking the NAACP for accepting her for “exactly who [she is].” Lizzo, via Instagram