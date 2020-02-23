Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards Lizzo was crowned entertainer of the year on Feb.

22, at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

She beat out fellow nominees Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Regina King and Tyler Perry.

During her acceptance speech, Lizzo celebrated meeting all of her “heroes” at the NAACP Image Awards, calling it a “special” night.

Lizzo, via Huffpost Lizzo also gave a shout-out to her backup performers, praising them for their body positivity and calling them “trophies.” Lizzo, via Huffpost She later took to Instagram to speak more about the award, thanking the NAACP for accepting her for “exactly who [she is].” Lizzo, via Instagram
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NAACP Image Awards Complete Winners List: Lizzo Named Entertainer of the Year

NAACP Image Awards Complete Winners List: Lizzo Named Entertainer of the YearThe 51st NAACP Image Awards were handed out Saturday night, with rapper Lizzo taking home the prize...
The Wrap - Published

Lizzo, 'Just Mercy' win top honors at NAACP Image Awards

"We are such a beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do,"...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphJust JaredBillboard.comE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Top40ChartsNews

Top40-Charts News Lizzo Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The NAACP Image Awards; Full List! https://t.co/GoIwnDVrpS 5 hours ago

UnaTerraRossa

Terra "Sunny" Walker RT @kare11: Lizzo was named entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards. https://t.co/gXCourYqzW 22 hours ago

stonedomain_

stonedomain RT @THR: Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at #NAACPImageAwards https://t.co/z3Yr1juGEB https://t.co/XNoxIdhuqw 23 hours ago

Gumbumper

Gumbumper Lizzo Wins ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ At The 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/yKRdBIReGi https://t.co/WV9tjCTsil 1 day ago

kare11

KARE 11 Lizzo was named entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards. https://t.co/gXCourYqzW 1 day ago

BroadwayWorldTV

BroadwayWorld TV & Film Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards; Full List! https://t.co/SS5GrXhOPK 1 day ago

onetntsis

Onetntsis RT @Variety: BREAKING: @lizzo wins Entertainer of the Year at #NAACPImageAwards https://t.co/mveNnGRjk8 https://t.co/NsBQ6WwvKR 1 day ago

suekroll

Susan Kroll Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year. https://t.co/0ZqdtqUxaP 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl' [Video]Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl' Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s eight-year-old daughter won the NAACP award for outstanding duo, group or collaboration. Featuring cameos from her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:47Published

Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call to Action at NAACP Image Awards [Video]Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call to Action at NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call to Action at NAACP Image Awards On Feb. 22, Rihanna was honored at the 51st NAACP Image Awards with the President’s Award for her philanthropic efforts. During her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.