Midday Guest 2/24/20 - Lowndes County Sheriff's Dept. 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Midday Guest 2/24/20 - Lowndes County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Rhona Sanders from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Dept. Is here to talk about their upcoming meet and greet at the Lowndes County Sheriff's Dept. The first meeting will be on February 27 at 6 pm. 0

