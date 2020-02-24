Global  

New York Weather: 2/24 Monday Afternoon Forecast

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Expect unseasonably mild temperatures this afternoon as we make a run for the upper 50s.

We wouldn’t even be surprised if a few thermometers inland hit 60° — and it’s February!

Outside of that, expect increasing clouds with just a light wind out of the south.

CBSN New York's Elise Finch reports.
New York Weather: CBS2’s 2/24 Monday Afternoon Forecast

Expect unseasonably mild temperatures this afternoon as we make a run for the upper 50s. We...
CBS 2 - Published


