Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hidden Figures’ mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

Hidden Figures’ mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Hidden Figures’ mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

Hidden Figures’ mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose calculations helped get the first Americans to space and back safely, died today at the age of 101
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Hidden Figures' mathematician Katherine Johnson, who broke barriers in space and NASA, dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the venerated NASA mathematician who was the subject of the film "Hidden Figures,"...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comSeattle TimesengadgetFrance 24USATODAY.com


Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician portrayed in 'Hidden Figures,' has died

NASA says Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA's early space missions and was...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •ReutersThe AgeJust JaredBBC NewsengadgetFrance 24MashableSeattlePI.comUSATODAY.comDenver Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rcamatrix

JP RIP. Hers is a story that should be taught in all our schools. Katherine Johnson: Hidden Figures Nasa mathematici… https://t.co/qYdEB4mygr 4 seconds ago

rahyeesuh

yessuh 🦋 RT @mefeater: Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician depicted in ‘Hidden Figures,’ has died today at 101. Her calculations were a driving fo… 5 seconds ago

ksxrhodes

Ksxrhodes RT @mayawiley: I am so happy that #KatherineJohnson lived long & finally received the name recognition she so richly deserved: “NASA mathem… 6 seconds ago

TheRealJStark

J-Stark RT @TheUndefeated: Katherine Johnson was a phenomenal mathematician and one of the leading characters to find the light of recognition in t… 8 seconds ago

NormanStiff

Namron PRO EU RT @acgrayling: Katherine Johnson, whose calculations enabled Apollo 11 to land on the moon, has died aged 101. A punctilious mathematician… 10 seconds ago

Travelaviator

Travelaviator RT @ABC: BREAKING: Katherine Johnson, a mathematician and real-life subject of the film "Hidden Figures," has died, according to NASA. She… 10 seconds ago

OurSacredGrove

Simon Leadbeater🍃💚🍃 RT @VanessaStAlbans: Very sad, one of the last #HiddenFigures Katherine Johnson: Hidden Figures Nasa mathematician dies at 101 https://t.c… 12 seconds ago

PShimulunas

Paula Shimulunas RT @cnnbrk: Katherine Johnson, the pioneering NASA mathematician whose work inspired the film "Hidden Figures," has died. She was 101. http… 15 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Renowned NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dead at 101 [Video]Renowned NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dead at 101

Renowned NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dead at 101 NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed her death via Twitter on Monday. Jim Bridenstine, via Twitter Jim Bridenstine, via Twitter..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dies At Age 101 [Video]NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dies At Age 101

The story of Johnson's journey at NASA was depicted in the Oscar-nominated movie "Hidden Figures."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.