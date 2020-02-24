Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday at the start of...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

edieconstantine

Mom's Resistance "NEVER TRUMPER" Guess who's coming to dinner? Will we be privy to the guest list? Will the guest be recipients of a medal? Is the t… https://t.co/f7iKWRPEtX 1 week ago

edieconstantine

Mom's Resistance "NEVER TRUMPER" @rxjef77 Guess who's coming to dinner? Will we be privy to the guest list? Will the guest be recipients of a medal?… https://t.co/rrgunEnvFg 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India [Video]'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:04Published

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India [Video]'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.