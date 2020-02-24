'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:05s - Published 'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat. Emer McCarthy reports.

