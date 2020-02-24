Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > GOP state senator on pay increase for sheriff’s departments

GOP state senator on pay increase for sheriff’s departments

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
GOP state senator on pay increase for sheriff’s departments

GOP state senator on pay increase for sheriff’s departments

Law enforcement refusal to enforce unconstitutional gun control laws in Virginia leads Democrats to vote down pay increase.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yportbill

YPORTBILL RT @theamgreatness: A Republican state senator in the Virginia General Assembly condemned state Democrats, for denying Virginia deputies a… 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.