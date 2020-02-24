GOP state senator on pay increase for sheriff’s departments 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:20s - Published GOP state senator on pay increase for sheriff’s departments Law enforcement refusal to enforce unconstitutional gun control laws in Virginia leads Democrats to vote down pay increase. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this YPORTBILL RT @theamgreatness: A Republican state senator in the Virginia General Assembly condemned state Democrats, for denying Virginia deputies a… 18 hours ago