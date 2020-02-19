Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Attorney Arthur Aidala On Jury That Convicted Movie Mogul

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Attorney Arthur Aidala On Jury That Convicted Movie Mogul

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Attorney Arthur Aidala On Jury That Convicted Movie Mogul

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Attorney Arthur Aidala On Jury That Convicted Movie Mogul

Attorney Arthur Aidala talks about the jury that found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and one count of a criminal sex act.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein trial: Everything to know about the movie mogul's New York case

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s fate is in the hands of a New York City jury in the first...
FOXNews.com - Published

Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict prompts immediate celebration on social media: 'Justice served'

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial reaching its conclusion with a Manhattan jury...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeanPrevil

Sean Previl RT @globalnews: Gloria Allred, the attorney representing the Harvey Weinstein accusers, spoke to media on Monday following the guilty verdi… 2 minutes ago

drmaggiesa

drmaggiesa RT @DixieNoonan: “Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said in her closing arguments that Weinstein had ‘not only run roughshod o… 3 minutes ago

Nmharley2

Nmharley RT @LionelMedia: He will be when it’s reversed. https://t.co/9UHPf4vYOV 8 minutes ago

DixieNoonan

Dixie Rodgers Noonan “Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said in her closing arguments that Weinstein had ‘not only run roug… https://t.co/CET4OjDFkN 9 minutes ago

Jennifer_Bowers

🕷Jennifer Mealey #GTTO RT @nytimes: The interview was almost over when @mega2e decided to ask Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney one more question: "I had anothe… 12 minutes ago

mjsangel2011

@mjsangel2011 RT @LauraMNewberry: Today in closing arguments, Harvey Weinstein's attorney said prosecutors have crafted an "alternate universe" that "str… 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement

Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 06:04Published

Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement' [Video]Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement'

Cheryl Bader teaches criminal law at Fordham University School of Law and has been following the Weinstein case from the beginning. Bader is also a former assistant U.S. attorney.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 18:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.