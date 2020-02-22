Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl' Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s eight-year-old daughter won the NAACP award for outstanding duo, group or collaboration.

Featuring cameos from her mother, WizKid, and Saint JHN, the single became Carter's first song on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 when it debuted at No.

76 in July.

Her grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, took to Instagram to celebrate her accomplishment.

