Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 06:04s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement
Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on...
CBS 2 - Published
|Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial are set to deliberate on Tuesday as the former movie...
SBS - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources