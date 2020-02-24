Global 5G surge expected in 2020

According to Strategy Analytics, as many as 15% of all smartphones shipped worldwide could be 5G devices: the biggest markets are expected to be China, South Korea, the US, Germany and Japan.

Although the organisation expects "a strong bounce-back", there is still likely to be some disruption caused by the coronavirus.

Executive director Neil Mawston said: