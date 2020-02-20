Global  

Multiple Snow Squalls Across The State Made For Difficult Driving Conditions

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Snow squalls moved into the state this morning prompting a number of road warnings.
