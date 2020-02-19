Armed Robbery Suspect Wanted 2/24/20

Global  

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Macon police are looking for a man in connection with a robbery at an apartment complex earlier this month.
Macon police are looking for a man in connection with a robbery at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Antonio roby, also known as "shakey," is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and conspiracy.

The robbery happened february 3rd at cambridge manor apartments.

Investigators believe roby and two other suspects committed the crime.

One person has been arrested in the case.

Roby is 6-feet 6- inches tall and weighs 290 pounds.

He was last seen driving a gray ford focus.

If you have any information on where antonio roby is, contact the macon police department.



