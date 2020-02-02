Global  

Diana Taurasi Remembers Watching Kobe Play

"On the few lucky occasions my dad would come home from work -- he was a metal sheet worker in Los Angeles -- he'd come home with Laker tickets.

Watching Kobe play at the Great Western Forum as a rookie made this little girl believe she could be a Laker someday."
