'How To Train Your Dragon' toothless CAKE is the cutest thing you'll see all day

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas, creates an adorable toothless cake from Dreamworks animation, "How To Train Your Dragon." Inside are layers of cake with buttercream and the outside layer is made with modeling chocolate filmed on Monday, February 24.
Sideserf Cake Studios is a family team of cake artists located in Austin that creates the most realistic cakes you've ever seen and can be found on their Instagram (@SideserfCakes) and YouTube (@SideserfCakeStudio) channels.