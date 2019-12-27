Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'How To Train Your Dragon' toothless CAKE is the cutest thing you'll see all day

'How To Train Your Dragon' toothless CAKE is the cutest thing you'll see all day

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 11:16s - Published < > Embed
'How To Train Your Dragon' toothless CAKE is the cutest thing you'll see all day

'How To Train Your Dragon' toothless CAKE is the cutest thing you'll see all day

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas, creates an adorable toothless cake from Dreamworks animation, "How To Train Your Dragon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'How To Train Your Dragon' toothless CAKE is the cutest thing you'll see all day

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas, creates an adorable toothless cake from Dreamworks animation, "How To Train Your Dragon." Inside are layers of cake with buttercream and the outside layer is made with modeling chocolate filmed on Monday, February 24.

Sideserf Cake Studios is a family team of cake artists located in Austin that creates the most realistic cakes you've ever seen and can be found on their Instagram (@SideserfCakes) and YouTube (@SideserfCakeStudio) channels.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Best Animated Movies of the Last Decade [Video]Top 20 Best Animated Movies of the Last Decade

We all have our thoughts on the state of cinema, but everyone can agree that this is a golden age for feature animation. For this list, we’ll be looking at animated films released between 2010 and..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 25:53Published

Corgi train makes its way through deep snow [Video]Corgi train makes its way through deep snow

This is the cutest thing you will see all day! Adorable! Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/jF5ukYzSNd/?taken-by=kciamp

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.