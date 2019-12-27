'How To Train Your Dragon' toothless CAKE is the cutest thing you'll see all day 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 11:16s - Published 'How To Train Your Dragon' toothless CAKE is the cutest thing you'll see all day Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas, creates an adorable toothless cake from Dreamworks animation, "How To Train Your Dragon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'How To Train Your Dragon' toothless CAKE is the cutest thing you'll see all day Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas, creates an adorable toothless cake from Dreamworks animation, "How To Train Your Dragon." Inside are layers of cake with buttercream and the outside layer is made with modeling chocolate filmed on Monday, February 24. Sideserf Cake Studios is a family team of cake artists located in Austin that creates the most realistic cakes you've ever seen and can be found on their Instagram (@SideserfCakes) and YouTube (@SideserfCakeStudio) channels.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 20 Best Animated Movies of the Last Decade We all have our thoughts on the state of cinema, but everyone can agree that this is a golden age for feature animation. For this list, we’ll be looking at animated films released between 2010 and.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 25:53Published 6 days ago Corgi train makes its way through deep snow This is the cutest thing you will see all day! Adorable! Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/jF5ukYzSNd/?taken-by=kciamp Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:15Published on December 27, 2019