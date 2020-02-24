Global  

Sen. Schumer Admits to Spending $8K Over the Past Decade on His ‘Guilty Pleasure’: Cheesecake

Responding to a report that he spent over $8,000 on cheesecakes over the past 10 years, Senator Chuck Schumer quipped he’s “guilty as charged.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Schumer Holds Press Conference To Confirm He Spent $8,600 on Cheesecake in 10 Years: ‘It’s My Guilty Pleasure’

Schumer Holds Press Conference To Confirm He Spent $8,600 on Cheesecake in 10 Years: ‘It’s My Guilty Pleasure’Sen. Chuck Schumer really, really likes Junior's Cheesecake in New York. After a New York Post report...
Mediaite - Published

'It's my guilty pleasure': Sen. Chuck Schumer confirms spending $8,600 on Junior's cheesecake

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer admitted he has dropped almost $9,000 on his favorite cheesecake...
USATODAY.com - Published


lynette530

Lynette ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 'Guilty As Charged': Schumer Admits To Spending Over $8,600 On Cheesecake https://t.co/sFGnvmZzm8 via @gatewaypundit 7 seconds ago

NoqReport

NOQ Report RT @DavidDoright: 💩LOCK THEM UP💩 This is what DEMS do it’s always about them never about you #ThinkAboutit 💰💰💰🤮🤮🤮💰💰💰 #VoteRedToSaveAmerica… 28 seconds ago

Deplorable_Matt

Matt RT @gatewaypundit: 'Guilty As Charged': Schumer Admits To Spending Over $8,600 On Cheesecake https://t.co/eFAwpI513R via @gatewaypundit 1 minute ago

DD93778941

DD RT @pittman_george: Did he feed it to Nadler? ‘Guilty As Charged': Schumer Admits To Spending Over $8,600 On Cheesecake https://t.co/gbk7v… 2 minutes ago

southpaw816

Cathy ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 &#8216;Guilty As Charged&#8217;: Schumer Admits To Spending Over $8,600 On Cheesecake https://t.co/dyX0QxBNM7 2 minutes ago

Holmesdonna1

Donna Holmes RT @WABLHat: 'Guilty As Charged': Schumer Admits To Spending Over $8,600 On Cheesecake https://t.co/2zwpuVh7M3 via @gatewaypundit 2 minutes ago

HeidiWilson8

Heidi Wilson RT @RememberPaoli: 'Guilty As Charged': Schumer Admits To Spending Over $8,600 On Cheesecake https://t.co/VrE5B64PlM via @gatewaypundit 2 minutes ago

rokidean

rokidee RT @ezridersos: 'Guilty As Charged': Schumer Admits To Spending Over $8,600 On Cheesecake https://t.co/RoW0ijfBY9 via @gatewaypundit 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chuck Schumer Has Reportedly Spent $8,600 On Cheesecake [Video]Chuck Schumer Has Reportedly Spent $8,600 On Cheesecake

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has admitted to spending $8,600 on cheesecake within the past decade.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published

Schumer is 'guilty' of spending thousands on cheesecake [Video]Schumer is 'guilty' of spending thousands on cheesecake

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer responded to reports on Sunday (February 23) that he has spent more than eight thousand dollars in the past decade on New York-based Junior&apos;s Cheesecake.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

