Sen. Schumer Admits to Spending $8K Over the Past Decade on His ‘Guilty Pleasure’: Cheesecake
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Responding to a report that he spent over $8,000 on cheesecakes over the past 10 years, Senator Chuck Schumer quipped he’s “guilty as charged.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
