Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World Health Organization > New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says

New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
New cases 'very concerning' but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says

New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says

The World Health Organization have said on Monday (February 24) that the coronavirus outbreak was not out of control globally nor causing large-scale deaths and so it is too early to speak of a pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference in Geneva that when it comes to the spread of the new coronavirus "Using the word pandemic does not fit the facts".

On Iran, Dr. Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, said that the high death rate may reflect detection of only severe cases and not mild infections at the start of the outbreak.

A WHO team is due to arrive in Iran on Tuesday, he added.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported [Video]Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday. Authorities in the area are drawing up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a cruise ship in Japan. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus [Video]China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

254 additional deaths have also been confirmed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.